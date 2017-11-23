Best Laptop for Adobe Muse 2018 under 500 1000 dollars
Which are best laptops for Adobe Muse 2018 under 500 / 1000 dollar range? While Adobe Muse CC 2018 requirements are not demanding in any way, it is important to have a powerful laptop for best end user experience. We will be taking look at these requirements in detail later in this article but if you are here for the best laptop for Adobe Muse CC, then here is the list.
Lenovo IdeaPad 110
The Lenovo Ideapad 110 laptop costs under 500 dollars and features powerful i5 processor and large 1TB hard disk. It has large full size, frameless keyboard for best typing experience.
* 15.6″ HD 1366×768 pixel resolution
* Intel Core i5-6200U 2.3GHz processor with 3MB cache
* 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB hard disk, Windows 10 64-bit OS, DVD drive
Dell Inspiron Flagship
Dell has reduced the price of this feature-laden laptop that boasts features like backlit keyboard, full HD panel and even a touchscreen for under 700. It has i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard disk that gives excellent end user experience while using Adobe Muse and similar applications. It also comes with Intel Real Sense 3D webcam that can take commands using your hand gestures.
* Intel Core i5-6200U Processor, 8 GB DDR3L SDRAM, 1 TB HDD Storage; Tray load DVD Drive (Reads and Writes to DVD/CD), 15.6 Inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LED-lit Truelife Touchscreen, backlit keyboard
HP Pavilion 15
The HP Pavilion 15 is the best affordable laptop for Adobe Muse CC 2018. It features the latest 7th generation i5 processor and whopping 12GB DDR4 RAM that lets you multitask with ease. The DDR4 RAM is faster since it provides higher bandwidth. It features full-size island-style keyboard with numeric keypad. There is DTS Studio Sound for deeper bass and clearer dialogues. It is the an excellent laptop that is good at everything.
| 7th generation Intel Core i5-7200U dual core processor, 15.6-inch HD WLED display, 12 GB DDR4 SDRAM, 1TB HDD, Intel HD Graphics 620, SuperMulti DVD burner
ASUS VivoBook F510UA
The Asus VivoBook F510UA is feature rich laptop with full HD display and latest specifications including DDR4 memory and 8th generation quad core i5 processor. It has full size keyboard with illuminated keys. It has fingerprint reader with TPM security that adds additional layer of security to keep files safe. There is ample RAM and storage onboard to keep your system running smoothly at all times.
| 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8250U quad core processor, 15.6″ anti-glare Full HD display, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB HDD; Ergonomic chiclet keyboard with fingerprint sensor
Acer Aspire E 15
Featuring the latest 7th generation i5 processor and Nvidia 940MX discrete graphics card, the Acer Aspire E15 delivers stunning performance while using Adobe Muse or any CPU/GPU intensive applications. It has smooth, clean looks and delivers stunning 12 hour battery life when used for basic tasks. The keyboard is backlit, full size and has numeric keypad for faster data entry.
| 15.6-Inches Full HD Notebook (7th Gen Intel Core i5-7200U, GeForce 940MX, 8GB DDR4 SDRAM, 256GB SSD, backlit keyboard
Adobe Muse CC 2018 helps you create responsive websites that make use of latest web standards so you need a capable laptop. Choose any laptop shown above and you will have no trouble running and working on Adobe Muse CC.
First let us see what Adobe wants you to have in a laptop or desktop.
* Intel Core 2 or AMD Athlon 64 processor; (2GHz or faster)
* Microsoft Windows 7 with Service Pack 1 (64-bit), Windows 8.1 (64-bit), Windows 10 (64-bit), or Windows Anniversary Update
* 2GB of RAM; 1.1 GB of available hard-disk space for installation; additional free space (approximately 1.5 GB) required during installation
Funnily enough, if you get a laptop with those specs, you will barely be able to even run Adobe Muse. Those are the minimum specs not recommended specifications. For instance, when choosing the processor, do not settle for anything less than an i5 processor and it is preferred that it is of 7th or 8th generation. Fortunately, there are plenty of budget laptops with i5 processor. While i3 processors run the Adobe Muse perfectly as well but since they lack Intel Turbo boost technology, we do not recommend them. This tech lets the processor boost its clock speed by a wide margin.
Next important component that we want to talk about is memory. Development of web pages is memory intensive as lot of elements are involved. So make sure to get a laptop with 8GB or higher RAM. It is also suggested to check if the laptop comes with DDR4 memory or not since it has faster bandwidth than DDR3 memories. This type of memory is found in 7th kabylake and 8th coffeelake generation processors so if your laptop has either of those, you are good to go. DDR3 RAM cannot be used in newer generations.
