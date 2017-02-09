Best Gaming ultrabook 2017: Best ultrabook for gaming with Nvidia GPU – best lightweight laptop for gaming
We will help you find the best gaming ultrabook of 2017 and also the best ultrabook with Nvidia GPU. Ultrabooks have become incredibly powerful over the years and they are no longer only style statements that are only good for web surfing and office work like netbooks. Thanks to powerful new 7th generation Intel processors and powerful graphics card, there are plenty of new gaming ultrabook models that offer great performance while delivering long battery life. When choosing the best gaming ultrabook, there are certain things to keep in mind.
Dedicated graphics card: A good discrete GPU is required to use an ultrabook for gaming. The best dedicated graphics cards are from Nvidia and AMD. We recommend going an Nvidia Pascal GPU for optimum gaming performance. But if your budget is tight, getting an AMD processor is the way to go but their high-end Radeon graphics card can handle most modern games at respectable frame rates. Serious gamers should stick to Nvidia dedicated graphics card.
Powerful processor: While having dedicated GPU is important in a gaming ultrabook, having a powerful processor will keep the entire ultrabook running smooth. An i7 processor or an i5 paired with a good GPU will give you an ideal ultrabook for gaming.
Large SSD and memory: While all ultrabooks come with SSD or hybrid storage drives, it is important to make sure you get one with atleast 256GB drive. Games are getting bigger and bigger in term of size and in order to have multiple games onboard, you will soon run out of storage unless you go for a SSD with beefy capacity. Try getting 512GB SSD if you can because upgrading storage on an ultrabook is either not possible or incredibly non-user friendly. For memory, go for an ultrabook with 16GB RAM or atleast 8GB. That way, you will have jitter-free experience even when running large and demanding games.
Razer Blade RZ09
Razer Blade is the best gaming ultrabook money can buy you in 2017. It has extremely thin chassis – just 0.7-inch thick and weighs mere 4.16 pounds making it the lightest ultrabook for gaming. It has latest Nvidia Pascal dedicated graphics card, the GeForce 1060 that brings desktop-grade graphics performance to an ultrabook laptop. It also happens to have the best ultrabook display packing QHD+ resolution for ultra-clear images, text and movies. It has whopping 16GB RAM onboard and 512GB SSD for storage. It is the world’s most advanced and feature-rich gaming ultrabook you can buy right now.
` Intel Core i7-6700HQ Quad-Core Processor + Desktop-Grade NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5 VRAM) Graphics
` 14-inch full HD 1920×1080 IPS display
` 16GB DDR4 2133 MHz Memory, 512GB PCIe SSD storage, VR ready, Razer Chroma Anti-Ghosting Keyboard, 4.16-lbs
MSI GS63VR Stealth Pro-230
MSI is the leader in gaming laptops and with their newly launched GS63 gaming ultrabook, they are trying to woo the ultrabook crowd as well. The new MSI GS63 is an extreme ultrabook with strong specs. With the latest quad core Intel kabylake i7 processor and Nvidia GTX 1060 pascal graphics, there is absolutely no game out there that can make it stutter. Games or any GPU/CPU intensive apps run without any hiccup. There is ample of storage onboard with its 2TB HDD that is mated to 256GB SSD that bring all the benefits of hybrid storage system.
` Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU @ 2.8GHz + Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6G GDDR5 pascal graphics
` Non reflective full HD 15.6-inch screen, 1920×1080
` 16GB RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD + 2TB (SATA) 5400rpm HDD, Full-Color Backlight Keyboard, entire chassis made of metal, 3.75-lbs
Asus Zenbook Pro UX501VW
Asus Zenbook Pro is a serious gaming ultrabook that doubles as workstation machine. It has whopping UHD touchscreen that packs mind-boggling 3840×2160 pixel resolution. This makes everything on screen sharper and clearer. More content is also shown on screen due to high pixel density. Powering it is a quad core i7 processor and Nvidia GTX 960M discrete graphics capable of handling any game with ease. There is 16GB RAM onboard and 512GB solid state drive for storage. Keyboard is beautifully designed and ergonomic to prevent typing fatigue. One of the best ultrabooks of 2017.
` Quad core i7-6700HQ Intel CPU + Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M graphics card
` 15.6″ ultra HD display with touchscreen, 3840 x 2160 pixels
` 16GB memory, 512GB SSD, backlit keyboard
HP Pavilion 15
HP Pavilion 15 has i7 processor and NVidia 940MX discrete graphics that deliver satisfactory gaming experience. This ultrabook has 16GB RAM and 1TB hard disk storage onboard that is excellent for storing those massive games. Its full size backlit keyboard assist user while typing in dim-environments.
` Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz processor + Nvidia GeForce 940MX Dedicated Graphics with 4GB VRAM
` LED backlit touchscreen display
` 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1000GB HDD, DVD burner, 5 pounds, full-size, island-style keyboard, backlit keys, Bang & Olufsen speakers
Dell Inspiron 14
Dell Inspiron 14 is the cheapest ultrabook for gaming out there. If you basic gaming needs and have limited budget, this is fine choice. It has premium features like touchscreen panel, backlit keyboard and a DVD drive as well. Powering it is a dual core i7 chipset and Nvidia 920M discrete graphics. Excellent choice if you want a compact laptop that does not cost too much.
` Intel Core i7-5500U CPU + Dedicated Nvidia GeForce 920M with 2GB graphics memory
` Touchscreen 14″ display, multi-touch support
` 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 5 pounds, Backlit Keyboard, DVD +/- RW
Lenovo Ideapad 510
Lenovo Ideapad 510 is a serious business laptop that doubles as gaming ultrabook. It has the very capable Nvidia GeForce GTX940MX discrete graphics card mated to an Intel Core i7 dual core processor which together deliver a very satisfactory gaming performance. It has backlit keyboard which is home to dedicated numeric keypad as well. There is ample memory onboard for smooth gaming and multi-tasking performance.
` 7th Gen Intel Core i7-7500U processor + Dedicated Nvidia GeForce 940MX GPU with 4GB memory
` FHD, IPS technology equipped 15.6-inch screen
` 12GB DDR4 2133 MHz Memory, 256 SSD storage, backlit keyboard, Harman Audio