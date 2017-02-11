Best convertible ultrabook 2017

Best convertible ultrabook in USA: Top 2-in-1 detachable Convertible laptops 2017 – Best 2-in-1 laptop in USA
We will help you find best convertible ultrabook models in USA. Convertible ultrabooks are also known as 2-in-1 laptops as these computers work as a conventional laptop and can transform into a powerful windows tablet in an instant. In case of detachable laptops however, one simply detaches the screen and that’s why those too are classified under 2 in 1 laptop category. In order to choose best convertible ultrabook, one has to keep following things in mind.
Display – you’ll find screens of all sizes, ranging from small mini laptops’ 10.1” to big, mainstream 15” laptops. This is the question you need to ask yourself – do you prefer mobility or portability. Smaller screen size will give you a portable laptop and bigger screen will result in bigger laptop. That being said, some premium convertible ultrabooks with 13 inch touchscreen display are as compact as most 11” mini laptops. They were able to squeeze 13” into 11” chassis by doing away with bezels. Those best convertible ultrabook models are on list as well.
Storage: Most of the cheap convertible ultrabooks come with eMMC flash storage which is like a cheaper version of SSD. They normally come in 32GB or 64GB flavors so only go for those convertible ultrabook models if you do not have large storage needs. The best convertible ultrabook ones are the one that we actually recommend as they come with real and best ultrabook-specific SSD drives. They give you spectacular write and read speeds so everything is near instantaneous.
If you go for the premium convertible ultrabook models, you will be able to enjoy features like backlit keyboard, better build quality, higher resolution FHD or ultra HD and more efficient processors that you better performance and at the same time, better battery life. Here are the best convertible ultrabooks of 2017.
Dell Inspiron i5368
Dell Inspiron i5368 features an innovative 360-degree hinge that lets you switch between laptop and tablet mode with ease. There are two more usage modes too, tent and stand mode which are useful while consuming multimedia content. This 2-in-1 laptop weighs just 3.44-pounds and features amazingly sleek and portable design that is guaranteed to last you for years to come. Keyboard is large and comfortable, even for long typing durations. If you are looking for an inexpensive yet feature-rich convertible ultrabook, go for this one.
` Intel Core i3-6100u processor @ 2.3GHz clock speed + Intel HD Graphics 520
` 13.3″ FHD screen, 4GB RAM, 500GB HDD, 3.44 lbs
Lenovo Flex 4
Lenovo Flex 4 is the best convertible ultrabook under 1000 dollars. It has latest 7th generation i5 processor, 16GB RAM and fast 256GB SSD which delivers stellar performance. All those amazing specs and mere 3.8-pounds weight. Keyboard is backlit and feels ultra-responsive. If you are a touch-typist, you will love this keyboard. Battery lasts a good 6-hours on single charge. It has fingerprint scanner too – something you do not on any 2-in-1 ultrabook convertible.
` Intel Core i5-7200U CPU @ 2.5GHz, Intel HD Graphics 620
` 14 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with 10-point multitouch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 3.8 pounds, 0.82 inch-thin, Audio by Harman technology, backlit keyboard
Dell Inspiron i5578-0050GRY
If you are looking for a mainstream ultrabook that doubles as convertible, then Dell Inspiron i5578 is the best choice. It has large 15.6” screen which doubles as big windows 10 tablet. It packs full HD resolution and has wide viewing angles thanks to IPS technology. The latest i5 processor and 256GB deliver zippy, responsive performance while delivering great battery life. The keyboard provides excellent feedback and is backlit too.
` Intel Core i5-7200u 7th gen kaby-lake processor @ 3.1GHz
` 15.6-inch 360-degree FHD display with 1920×1080 pixels, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, Backlit keyboard, 4.54 lbs
Lenovo Miix 510
Lenovo Miix 510 is the best 2-in-1 detachable laptop of 2017. It has latest Intel Core i3 processor and fast 128GB SSD which lets you power through all of your productivity tasks. It has beautiful one-piece aluminium design to help you stand out from crowd. Just detach the screen from the dock and use it as standalone tablet.
` 12.2-inch screen, full HD touchpanel, 1920×1080, detachable type
` Intel Core i3, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB SSD, rear-facing 5 MP camera, 2MP front webcam, 1.98 lbs
Acer Spin 5
Acer Spin 5 is an affordable convertible ultrabook that is versatile and promises to increase your productivity. With its 360-degree hinge, you can transfer the Acer Spin into four useful modes. It comes with power-sipping i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of solid state storage that delivers fast performance and long battery life of around 10-hours. Keyboard is backlit and keys feel very comfortable as well. The touchpad is precise and accurately works with all windows 10-related gestures.
` Intel Core i5-6200U CPU @ 2.3GHz, Intel HD Graphics 520
` Full HD 13.3-inch IPS display, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, 4-cell Li-Ion (3220 mAh) Battery, backlit keyboard, Up to 10 hours of battery life
Asus ZenBook Flip UX360CA
Asus Zenbook Flip is an affordable convertible ultrabook packing powerful Intel Core M3 processor and fast SSD to ensure everything happens in a flash. The chassis has lazer-edged concentric circles that add form and sophistication. You can rotate the screen backwards and use it as big 14-inch tablet. It is less than half inch thin and weigh under 3-pounds making it super easy to carry around.
` Intel Core M3-6Y30 ULV processor, integrated graphics by Intel
` 14-inch full HD resolution and 72-percent color gamut, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
` 2.9-lbs, Bang & Olufsen stereo speakers, backlit keyboard, HD webcam
Dell Inspiron i3179
If you are looking for something that is about the size of a netbook and easy to carry around, then go for the Dell Inspiron i3179. It has latest Intel Core M3 CPU that is power-frugal and delivers amazing everyday performance. It doubles as compact convertible ultrabook and can be used in four usable modes. Despite having small size, Dell has managed to squeeze in nearly a full-size keyboard and multitouch trackpad.
` Intel Core m3-7y30 CPU @ 2.6GHz, Intel HD Graphics
` 11.6-inch HD 1366×768 touchscreen screen, 4GB RAM, 500GB HDD, 3.24 lbs, 32 WHr, 2-Cell Battery
HP Spectre x360 2017
HP Spectre x360 is unimaginably thin and light. It is the thinnest ultrabook convertible laptop made by HP till date. It is mere 13.8mm thin and weighs only 2.85-pounds. As you can see, it looks amazing with its aluminum body and chrome hinges. Its specs include latest i7 processor, full HD resolution, 16GB RAM and 512GB RAM making it the most powerful 2-in-1 laptop of 2017 capable of handling basic gaming and tasks like video editing, AutoCAD with ease.
` Newest 7th Gen. Intel Core i7-7500U(2.7 GHz, up to 3.5 GHz, 4 MB cache); solid aluminum chasis
` 13.3″ Tablet Convertible display FHD 1920×1080 resolution, 16GB Memory, 512GB PCIe NVM M.2 SSD, Backlit Keyboard, extra wide glass trackpad, Bang & Olufsen; Quad speakers; HP Audio Boost
