Cheap Lumia in 2017: Best cheap windows phone Go Phone – windows 10 phone under 100
Lumia windows phone devices under 100 dollars are easily available in USA. Find out the best cheap Go Phone with Windows 10 Mobile. There is a reason why even the cheap Lumia windows phone give mid-range android phones a run for the money. The software is highly optimized – just like on iPhone and thus users are able to get premium experience even on an windows 10 mobile under 100 dollars. A typical windows phone under 100 comes with 8GB flash storage, 512MB / 1GB RAM and a decent camera. Most models come with micro SD card slot for expanding internal storage. So here is the list of best cheap windows phone Go Phones.
Cheap Lumia under 100 in 2017 – Microsoft Lumia 640
The Lumia 640 will be the first to get the Windows 10 Mobile update and retails for under 100 dollars. It is about the size of iPhone 6s and runs every app and game like a flagship device. Battery life is exceptional on it- you’ll have no trouble in squeezing 2 days of runtime out of it.
* 5-Inch ClearBlack, IPS display
* 8MP rear-facing camera with flash; 1.2MP front camera
* 8GB storage, 1GB RAM; expandable via microSD card slot
Nokia Lumia 635
If you are really tight on cash, then going for the Lumia 635 makes sense. It has a powerful processor and it too will be getting windows 10 mobile update. It can play any and every game available on store. Compared to Lumia 640 (shown above), it lacks front facing camera, LED flash and has smaller display.
* Beautiful 4.5 inch ClearBlack, IPS LCD Display 480×854 resolution 221 ppi
* 8 GB storage with 512 MB RAM; micro SD card slot
* 5.0 MP Camera with 720p HD Video and Autofocus
* Quad core Processor
Nokia Lumia 521 (T-mobile only)
* 4 inch screen with 800×480 pixel resolution
* 5MP camera
* 8GB flash storage + microSD card slot + 512MB RAM
* You must only use T-Mobile SIM card with it. No contract required.
Nokia Lumia 520
* No annual contract – 4G coverage with data plans starting at $40/month.
* 5MP camera; no front facing camera;
* Snapdragon S4 processor; 4″ display; 512MB RAM; 8GB flash storage
* Micro SD card slot
- AT&T Go Phone – $42
- Unlocked for all networks – $67
Nokia Lumia 928
This costs 124 dollars but you are a very high end phone with superb camera optics, wireless charging, 4G LTE and premium build quality.
* 4.5-inch AMOLED Multi-Touchscreen w/ PureMotion HD+ ClearBlack Display and Protective Corning Gorilla Glass 2
* 8 Megapixel Camera (3264 x 2448 pixels) w/ Carl Zeiss Optics, PureView technology, Optical image Stabilization (OIS) & Xenon Flash + Front-Facing 1.3 Megapixel Camera
* GSM network: 2G: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 + CDMA 800 / 1900, 3G: HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 + CDMA2000 1xEV-DO, 4G: LTE 700 / 800 / 900 / 1700 (AWS) / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 (Bands 1, 3, 4 , 7, 8, 13, 20)
* Features: Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi: WLAN IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n.
