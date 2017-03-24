Best Barebone Mini PC: Top Mini PC desktops barebone – Mini PC barebone reviews
Best Mini PC Barebone 2017: Top barebone mini desktops reviews
There are a lot of people that like their mine PC barebone. What is the meaning of a barebone mini PC and why would want to have one? Our computers experts will help you find answers to those two questions and also, give you a list of the top mini PC barebone models out there.
What is a barebone mini PC? It refers to a small computer where you only get the motherboard and power supply. The processor comes soldered to the computer and in some cases, a small storage that acts as cache might be included as well. But in most cases, you will have to add storage and memory yourself.
Why you want to buy a mini PC barebone? There are several advantages that come with one. First reason is flexibility. You can choose whether you want to equip the mini PC with SSD, hard disk or hybrid storage. If you are a going to just use mini PC for home use, web surfing or light office work, you will be better off buying a cheap barebone mini PC and small 256GB SSD. This will give you zippy system. Same goes for memory. If you will be using applications and games that need a lot of memory, you can get a couple of 8GB RAM sticks and enjoy 16GB RAM on your mini PC. You will be saving a lot of money because laptops and ultrabooks with 16GB RAM do not come cheap.
In other words, when you buy a mini PC barebone, you get the flexibility to choose the memory and storage according to your needs – something which you do not when you get a pre-configured mini PC. We are not saying those pre-configured mini PCs are bad. They are excellent for those users who do not have to time and expertise to get barebone mini PC ‘working’. They just want a mini PC that is working out of box.
Second reason is operating system. When you buy a mini PC barebone, you do not get any operating system pre-installed. You can save a lot of money especially if you have a copy of your favourite OS or you want to install an open source operating system like Linux. Many of us have a copy of windows lying around and it makes sense to just use that and save $50 or so.
Generally, a barebone mini PC is ideal for working in places with tight space constraints. For instance, you can mount a mini PC behind the computer display or HDTV using VESA mount. Alternatively, you can simply place it adjacent to monitor as they are really small.
Here are the best mini PC barebone of 2017.
Intel NUC Kit NUC6i5SYH
Intel NUC kit comes with powerful i5 processor and Intel Iris 540 Graphics that are capable of driving 4K ultra HD display. There is room for a 2.5” drive and additional M.2 SSD slot which can be used for transferring data. You can add upto 32GB of memory as well. This makes it an excellent barebones mini PC so you can add memory, storage and operating system of your choice.
6th generation Intel Core i5-6260U, Intel Iris graphics 540
Up to 7.1 surround audio via HDMI and Mini DisplayPort, Internal support for M.2 SSD card (22×42 or 22×80), Internal SATA3 support for 2.5.HDD/SSD(up to 9.5mm thickness), Intel Wireless-AC 8260 M.2 soldered-down, wireless antennas (IEEE 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1, Intel Wireless Display 6.0)
19V, 65W wall-mount AC-DC power adapter
ASUS VivoMini VC65R
Asus Vivo Mini PC is a barebone computer that gives you amazing computing experience and plenty of memory. There are plenty of ports at the back of this PC, making it a perfect barebone mini PC.
CPU: Intel 6th generation Core i5-6400T Processor, Graphic: Intel HD Integrated Graphics
Back I/O Ports 4 x USB 3.0 1 x HDMI-Out 1 x VGA(D-Sub)-Out 1 x RJ45 LAN 1 x COM Port(Serial Port) 1 x Kensington Lock 1 x Display 1 x Power input 2 x Audio Jack(s) (Mic in/Headphone out), Barebone – RAM, OS, HDD not included
ZOTAC ZBOX C Series Passive Cooling Mini PC
Zotac barebone mini PC features the innovative beehive inspired casing which gives you maximum heat dissipation. It is extremely affordable and capable at same time. In fact, it packs enough power to run multiple display setup. You should get this mini PC if you are looking for a small computer for daily web browsing, e-mail checking, productivity and multimedia tasks.
* Processor: Intel N3150 (Quad-Core 1.6GHz, 2.08GHz with TurboBoost).
* Hard Drive: Support 2.5-inch SATA3 HDD: Dual Gigabit Ethernet; 802.11ac Wireless; Bluetooth 4.0; Barebones System. No Memory, No HDD, No Operating System.
* Ports: 2x USB 3.0 Ports (1 rear, 1 front Type C), 2x USB 2.0 Ports (2 rear).Three display capable: 1x HDMI Port, 1x DisplayPort, 1x VGA Port. 1x Wi-Fi Antenna Connector, 2x RJ45 Ports, 1x 3.5mm Headphone Output, 1x Microphone Jack, Front SD/SDHC/SDXC card reader.
* Package Contents: ZBOX-CI323NANO-U, 1 x AC Adapter. 1 x Power Cord. 1 x Antenna. 1 x Driver DVD. 1 x User Manual & Warranty Card. 1 x Quick Start Guide, 1x VESA Monitor Mount (w/ 4 screws) , Mini-Optical S/PDIF Adapter.
Asus UN65U-M023M
Asus UN65U comes with the latest Intel Core i3 kabylake processor. This is the newest processor from Intel and it’s much more efficient than outgoing models. It gives you excellent performance and helps you cut power bills. It can be mounted on back of your monitor as well.
7th-generation Intel Core i3-7100U processor (2.40 GHz, 3M Cache)
Supports M.2 2280, a full size 2.5″ SSD, and up to 16GB DDR4 Memory (2x SO-DIMM slots)
Integrated 4K UHD graphics featuring DisplayPort and HDMI video outputs
Stream and share content with built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi/Bluetooth 4.0 and 4-in-1 card reader
Tiny footprint (5.1″W x 5.1″L x 2″H) with rear mounting VESA support for monitors and HD TVs
Barebone mini PCs are not for everyone. Not so techie users who are looking for some fun should just buy a mini PC for gaming or the ones that are meant to handle light office duties or web browsing. Barebones are for those who want to run the operating system with their choice and experiment with various types and amount of storage and memories. We hope you found this collection of best mini PC barebone useful.