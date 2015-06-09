Batteries of Lumia 540 and Lumia 535 are inter changeable
A strange thing happened today. I was running out of juice on my Microsoft Lumia 540 and was not able to find a charging outlet nearby. Since I was also carrying a Lumia 535 with me, I asked myself if Lumia 535’s battery would work with Lumia 540.
I placed both batteries on a table and saw that the corner contacts are identical and so is their thickness. So the answer is yes – you can use 535 battery in 540 and vice-versa. Read Microsoft Lumia 540 review to find out details on 540’s battery life.
BV-L4A and BL-L4A: Use Lumia 540 battery to increase battery life of your Lumia 535
It makes me wonder why Microsoft did not use the bigger 2200 mAh battery in the first place? The battery life of Lumia 535 is great and with 13.4 percent bigger battery (1905 vs 2200 mAh), runtime would have been even better.
This also means if you own a Lumia 540 and cannot find a spare battery, simply buy the Lumia 535 battery and you will be good to go.
