Asus TUF GAMING A15 MIL-STD 810H compliant gaming laptop

Asus TUF GAMING A15 review

Asus TUF GAMING A15 is a gaming laptop that has passed MIL-STD 810H compliant endurance test, have drop / vibration resistance, and have a wide operating temperature / humidity. Asus TUF GAMING A15 also features transparent W / A / S / D keys and a palm rest with anti-fingerprint treatment. Asus TUF GAMING A15 review.

The main Asus TUF GAMING A15 specifications of upper model “FA506IH-R7G1650” include AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU, memory 16GB, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB) for GPU, 1,920 × 1,080 pixel display / 15.6 type for 144Hz on liquid crystal, Windows 10 Home OS, and the price is 1320 dollars.

Lower model “FA506IH-R5G1650” has same specifications but comes with AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and 8GB RAM. Price is 1120 dollars.

Asus TUF GAMING A15 MIL-STD 810H compliant gaming laptop has excellent cooling mechanism. It has two fans with an anti-dust mechanism to prevent dust, ensuring cooling under high load. From the utility, three settings of 35dB Silent mode, 45dB Performance mode and 48dB Turbo mode are possible.

The heat transfer is controlled by the internal structure to prevent heat from being transferred to the palm rest. The top plate has a “V cut” that looks like the lower part has been scooped out, so that the heat exhausted to the rear is not blocked.


Related topics

Dolly | May 27, 2020 | Laptop News