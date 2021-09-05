Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED with HDR display launched

The Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED and ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED are the world’s first laptop for creators that can also select a 16-inch 3,840 x 2,400-pixels organic EL display with an aspect ratio of 16:10. In addition to obtaining Display HDR 500 True Black certification, the color gamut covers DCI-P3 100%. It is calibrated at the time of shipment and claims high color accuracy of less than Delta E 2.

Both models are equipped with a physical dial controller called ASUS Dial on the upper left of the touchpad. Intuitive and efficient work can be done by linking with Adobe applications. The company claims that it is the world’s first laptop PC product equipped with a dial controller.

AMD or Intel can be selected for the CPU. The high-end ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED can also be equipped with Xeon-W for the CPU and NVIDIA RTX A5000 for the GPU, and can be used for professional use where reliability is required.

Main specifications are for ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED Ryzen model, Ryzen 5/7/9, 8GB / 16GB / 32GB memory, 512GB-2TB x 2 SSD, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti / 3060/3070, 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 Dot / 3,840 x 2,400 dot organic EL, without Windows 10 Pro / Home / OS Windows 11 compatible, etc.

For ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED Intel model, Core i7 / i9 H, 32GB / 64GB memory, 1TB-2TB x 2 SSD, GeForce RTX 3060, 16-inch 3,840 x 2,400 pixels organic EL, Windows 10 Pro / Home same as above.

For ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED Ryzen model, Ryzen 7/9, 8GB / 16GB / 32GB memory, 512GB-2TB x 2 SSD, NVIDIA RTX A2000, 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 pixels / 3,840 x 2,400 pixels organic EL, Windows 10 Pro / Home / No OS same as above, etc.

For ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED Intel model, Xeon-W / Core i7 H, 32GB / 64GB memory, 1TB-2TB x 2 SSD, NVIDIA A3000 / A5000, 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 pixels / 3,840 x 2,400 pixels organic EL , Windows 10 Pro / Pro for Workstations / Home / No OS same as above, etc.

The main body size / weight is the same, 362 x 264 x 19.9 to 21.4 mm width x depth x height /2.4 kg.