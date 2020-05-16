Asus Mini PC PN60 barebone with dual HDMI output

ASUS Mini PC PN60 series 2 model is a mini PC equipped with dual HDMI output ports. It will be released on June 5th 2020. Pricing information is not yet available.

Asus Mini PC PN60 review

This is a a barebone mini PC with a body size of 115 x 115 x 49 mm (width x depth x height) and a small weight of 0.7 kg. The upper model of ASUS Mini PC PN60 is PN60-BB7088MH that comes with Intel Core i7-8550U processor, and the lower variant, PN60-BB5087MH comes with Intel Core i5-8250U processor.

Other ASUS Mini PC PN60 specifications in common include two DDR4 SO-DIMM memory slots and supports a capacity of up to 32 GB. Storage is M.2 or SATA 6Gbps x 1.

The interface selection of ASUS Mini PC PN60 includes USB 3.0 Type-C x 2, USB 3.0 x 3, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4 x 2, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11ac compatible wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.2, voice input / output, etc.

There are not a lot of mini PC computers with HDMI ports and this is what makes Asus Mini PC PC60 so special. There is no word on its price but we are expecting it to not very cheap since it comes with Core i5 and Core i7 processor.


Related topics

Kim Santiago | May 16, 2020 | Computing