Asus ExpertBook B9450 laptop with 10 hour battery life
Asus ExpertBook B9450 series is a laptop with 14″ screen that can deliver upto 10 hour battery life on single charge while weighing just 870 grams.
The Asus ExpertBook B9450 was announced at CES 2020 in January, and was developed targeting Nomad workers in the Asian region. By using magnesium-lithium alloy on the top and bottom and magnesium alloy on the palm rest surface, both weight reduction and improved robustness were achieved.
Two models are available, one with a battery capacity of 33Whr and the other with a battery capacity of 66Whr, depending on the application. It can drive for about 16 hours at 33Whr and about 30 hours at 66Whr (JEITA 2.0 measurement method). The former can charge up to 60% in 39 minutes and the latter in 49 minutes.
An ErgoLift hinge that tilts the keyboard surface 5 degrees (when the liquid crystal is 145 degrees) when the LCD is opened is used. The LED illuminated keyboard with drip-proof performance is adopted, and the keystroke test of 10 million times is cleared. A 0.15 mm recess is provided in the center to make it easier to input. The key pitch is 18.75 mm and the stroke is 1.5 mm.
The touchpad is equipped with NumberPad 2.0 that allows you to enter numbers by pressing the numeric keypad icon in the upper right for 1 second and the numbers will appear. In the icon on the upper left, you can adjust the brightness of the number in two steps, and swipe the icon to activate the calculator.
In addition, Thunderbolt 3 is installed, a liquid crystal that opens 180 degrees with a screen occupancy of 94%, conforms to MIL-STD 810G, is equipped with stainless hinges and reinforcing parts for ports, and has cooling fins arranged diagonally. Features include an improved heat sink and heat spread by attaching a large area graphite sheet.
In addition, it has a noise canceling function with four sound collection microphones, face recognition by IR camera, webcam shutter, fingerprint sensor, TPM 2.0 module built-in, network controller built-in (converted from Micro HDMI shape terminal) easy It is said that it is easy to manage.
Asus ExpertBook B9450 is sold individually and for corporations. As an example for individuals, Asus ExpertBook B9450FA-BM0500TS specifications like Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB memory, 512GB SSD, 33Whr battery, Office Home & Business 2019, price starts from 1320 dollars. Asus ExpertBook B9450FA-BM0323TS strengthens CPU to Core i7-10510U and SSD to 1TB from the above, and the price is 2060 dollars.
On the other hand, it is not equipped with Office for corporate customers, but will run Windows 10 Pro as the OS. Prices start from 1800 dollars for this variant of Asus ExpertBook B9450.
Other specifications are almost the same for all models, and the liquid crystal is a 14-inch non-glossy type that can display 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The interface is equipped with Thunderbolt 3 x 2, USB 3.1, Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI output, audio input / output, etc.
The main body size of Asus ExpertBook B9450 is 320 × 203 × 14.9 mm (width × depth × height), and the weight is approximately 870 grams for the 33 Whr model and 995 grams for the 66 Whr model.
Related topics
- Galaxy Book Flex released with S-pen support – Galaxy Book Ion specifications
- OneMix 3 Pro Platinum Edition with Core i7-10510Y released
- Tenku Confortbook S11 is great for Zoom and Skype meetings
- Why does Windows take RAM from you to use it on the graphics card?
- Are laptop processors the same as desktop processors?
- What is difference between laptop, ultrabook, netbook?
- Teclast M16 review: 11-inch convertible laptop with Android operating system
- iLife MP8 Mini PC is smallest Windows 10 PC in world
- Teclast F6 is a cheap Intel Apollo Lake laptop with Windows 10
- Asus E203MA Review – More than 12 hour battery life on this Asus netbook
- Laptop with AMD Vega Mobile GPU: Acer Predator Helios 500 – which is best laptop with Vega Mobile?